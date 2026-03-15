BHU licenses new high-yield rice variety MMSD-1 to boost agricultural production

Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, has made a significant stride in agricultural innovation by licensing its new rice variety, Malaviya Manila Sinchit Dhan-1 (MMSD-1), to Trimurti Plant Sciences Private Limited, Hyderabad.

The variety, MMSD-1, was developed through 18 years of research in collaboration with the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) in Manila, Philippines, reflecting the efforts of BHU’s Department of Genetics and Plant Breeding led by Professor Shravan Kumar Singh.

MMSD-1 stands out for its adaptability and impressive yield potential. It performs optimally in both transplanted and direct-seeded conditions, achieving yields between 55 and 64 quintals per hectare in just 115 to 120 days under transplanting.

Its performance in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha is particularly noteworthy, along with its lower water requirement.