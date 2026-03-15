BHU licenses new high-yield rice variety MMSD-1 to boost agricultural production

Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, has made a significant stride in agricultural innovation by licensing its new rice variety, Malaviya Manila Sinchit Dhan-1 (MMSD-1), to Trimurti Plant Sciences Private Limited, Hyderabad.
The variety, MMSD-1, was developed through 18 years of research in collaboration with the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) in Manila, Philippines, reflecting the efforts of BHU’s Department of Genetics and Plant Breeding led by Professor Shravan Kumar Singh.
MMSD-1 stands out for its adaptability and impressive yield potential. It performs optimally in both transplanted and direct-seeded conditions, achieving yields between 55 and 64 quintals per hectare in just 115 to 120 days under transplanting.
Its performance in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha is particularly noteworthy, along with its lower water requirement.
Additionally, MMSD-1 has attractive, long and slender grains that command higher market prices. It also exhibits superior cooking qualities, with an amylose content of 26.30 per cent.
Freshly cooked rice is slightly sticky yet very tasty, while aged grains with a long, slender shape are ideal for preparing pulao and biryani. Notably, it has a 63.50 per cent Head Rice Recovery, which is advantageous for grain processing.
The early-maturing rice variety is gaining attention among farmers for supporting intensive cropping systems. Its short growth duration allows sequences such as Rice–Green Pea–Wheat–Summer Moong, Rice–Green Pea–Mustard–Summer Moong, and Rice–Potato–Summer Moong.
Early harvesting enables the timely sowing of subsequent crops, improving overall farm productivity. The plant is semi-dwarf, about 105–110 cm tall, with a sturdy stem that provides good lodging tolerance.
The variety also shows moderate resistance to major diseases and insect pests, including leaf blast, brown spot, stem borer and leaf folder, making it a reliable option for farmers.
The licensing agreement was formalised at a ceremony attended by BHU Vice Chancellor Professor Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, who lauded the scientists for their contributions and encouraged further exploration in crop variety development to revolutionise India’s agricultural landscape.
“This innovation promises to make a positive impact on India's agricultural sector and food security,” said Singh.