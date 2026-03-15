Cricketer Kuldeep Yadav marries childhood friend in star-studded Mussoorie wedding

DEHRADUN: Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav embarked on a new innings on Saturday, exchanging vows with his childhood friend, Vanshika Chadha, in a grand ceremony at the historic Savoy Hotel in Mussoorie.

The wedding, which stretched into the late hours of the night, brought together several figures from the sporting and spiritual worlds.

The groom, a mainstay of the Indian spin attack, wore a traditional sherwani, while the bride, Vanshika, complemented the look in an intricately designed red lehenga. Social media has since been abuzz with images of the couple, with fans praising their appearance.

The wedding was a reunion for members of the cricketing fraternity. Among the high-profile guests were Yuzvendra Chahal, Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif and fielding coach T Dilip. Teammates and friends joined the celebrations, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Yuzvendra Chahal and rising star Tilak Verma were seen in high spirits throughout the festivities. Chahal, who remained by the groom’s side since the pre-wedding functions, and Tilak Verma, who arrived specifically for the baraat, were seen dancing during the celebrations.

Videos of the duo’s energetic dance moves have since gone viral, garnering millions of views across platforms.