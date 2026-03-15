Cricketer Kuldeep Yadav marries childhood friend in star-studded Mussoorie wedding

DEHRADUN: Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav embarked on a new innings on Saturday, exchanging vows with his childhood friend, Vanshika Chadha, in a grand ceremony at the historic Savoy Hotel in Mussoorie.
The wedding, which stretched into the late hours of the night, brought together several figures from the sporting and spiritual worlds.
The groom, a mainstay of the Indian spin attack, wore a traditional sherwani, while the bride, Vanshika, complemented the look in an intricately designed red lehenga. Social media has since been abuzz with images of the couple, with fans praising their appearance.
The wedding was a reunion for members of the cricketing fraternity. Among the high-profile guests were Yuzvendra Chahal, Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif and fielding coach T Dilip. Teammates and friends joined the celebrations, adding to the festive atmosphere.
Yuzvendra Chahal and rising star Tilak Verma were seen in high spirits throughout the festivities. Chahal, who remained by the groom’s side since the pre-wedding functions, and Tilak Verma, who arrived specifically for the baraat, were seen dancing during the celebrations.
Videos of the duo’s energetic dance moves have since gone viral, garnering millions of views across platforms.
Rinku Singh, another crowd favourite, attended the wedding alongside his fiancée, Priya Saroj. The pair was seen participating in the various rituals, with Rinku joining the groom’s procession and adding to the joyous atmosphere of the baraat.
In a touching moment, the couple received blessings from Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham. Known for his association with the spiritual leader, Kuldeep Yadav has often visited Bageshwar Dham to seek guidance. Shastri blessed the newlyweds and also presented a traditional 'patka' to the cricketer, marking a significant moment in the wedding proceedings. He also spent time interacting with the Yadav family, extending his wishes for their future.
The Savoy Hotel was decorated for the occasion with elaborate floral arrangements and ambient lighting that added to the "royal" theme of the event. Security was tightened to ensure privacy for the guests, while the culinary experience included authentic Uttarakhandi delicacies.
"The planning was meticulous," said a source close to the arrangements. "From the haldi and mehendi to the final jaimala and stage events, every function was designed to reflect both the couple’s roots and the grandeur of the setting."
Videos of the various rituals, from the spirited 'ghudchadi' (horse-riding ceremony) to the emotional jaimala, have trended across social media, with fans and followers showering the couple with blessings as they begin their life together.