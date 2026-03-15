Delhi High Court to hear pleas over alleged abduction of student activists by Special Cell

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court is scheduled to sit on Sunday to consider a batch of petitions alleging illegal “abduction” and “detention” of several student activists by the Delhi Police Special Cell on Friday.

One of the habeas corpus petitions, filed by one Sagrika Rajora, has sought directions to the government and police to immediately produce her sister, Lakshita Rajora (22) before the court. The petition claimed that Lakshita had been missing since March 13 evening from the Vijay Nagar area near Delhi University. She became untraceable at around 8 pm and her phone was switched off, the petition claimed.

The matter was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, which said that the pleas will be heard on Sunday.

Several others present at the Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch (BSCEM) office have also similarly disappeared, raising suspicions of a coordinated and unrecorded raid by authorities, the plea claimed.

“The Detenue has been untraceable and is strongly suspected to be under the illegal and unconstitutional detention of the personnel of the Respondents, specifically the Special Cell, Delhi Police, since the evening of March 13, 2026 (approx. 8:00 PM). The Detenue was last known to e at the office of the student organisation BSCEM in the Vijay Nagar, near Delhi University North Campus,” the petition claimed.

The petition claimed that eight months ago, Lakshita was subjected to illegal abduction and custodial torture by Special Cell officials for over a week, the petition claimed.

“Despite a written complaint to Respondent No. 3 (SHO PS Vijay Nagar) on March 14, 2026, no information has been provided,” the petitionar added.