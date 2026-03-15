EC to announce assembly election dates for Puducherry, four states on Sunday
The Election Commission is set to announce the schedule for upcoming assembly elections on Sunday evening.
Polls will be held in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry, whose legislative assembly terms are set to expire at different dates in May and June.
The poll authority will hold a press conference at 4 pm to reveal the full schedule. Ahead of the elections, final electoral rolls for all five regions have been published as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters’ lists.
In West Bengal, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP is pushing hard to wrest power. The elections follow the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, which became a politically charged issue and even reached the Supreme Court.
In Tamil Nadu, DMK leader MK Stalin seeks a second term, facing opposition from the AIADMK-BJP alliance. Actor-politician Vijay has also entered the fray with his newly launched party, TVK, adding a fresh dynamic to the contest.
Kerala is gearing up for a traditional Left versus Congress battle. CPM veteran Pinarayi Vijayan is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the Congress hopes to leverage its strong performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, provided it can manage internal divisions.