EC to announce assembly election dates for Puducherry, four states on Sunday

The Election Commission is set to announce the schedule for upcoming assembly elections on Sunday evening.

Polls will be held in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry, whose legislative assembly terms are set to expire at different dates in May and June.

The poll authority will hold a press conference at 4 pm to reveal the full schedule. Ahead of the elections, final electoral rolls for all five regions have been published as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters’ lists.