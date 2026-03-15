Never made casteist comment against Modi: Mani Shankar Aiyar

The former minister also referred to the controversy over his alleged remark that a "tea seller cannot become the prime minister". Aiyar said he had never made such a statement and that the claim attributed to him was incorrect.

"I never said that because he is a tea seller, he cannot become the prime minister," Aiyar said, adding that his criticism was instead directed at what he described as Modi's "lack of historical knowledge".

According to Aiyar, he had questioned how a person who, in his view, did not know certain historical facts could be in the role (of prime minister) that Jawaharlal Nehru had.

He said that he had referred to historical points such as the fact that Alexander never reached Pataliputra and that while Nalanda is in India, Taxila is now in Pakistan.

Aiyar said that after making those remarks, he had jokingly added that if Modi wanted to distribute tea after losing the election, arrangements could be made.

"Who called him a tea seller? Modi himself said he was a tea seller," Aiyar said.

He also raised doubts about Modi's assertion that he sold tea at a railway platform in his hometown Vadnagar, claiming that the town did not have a railway platform until 1973.

Aiyar alleged that such claims and what he described as "misleading narratives" played a role in Modi's rise to the post of prime minister.

He alleged that remarks made about Muslims have contributed to communal polarisation in the country.