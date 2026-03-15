Panel says bulk of rural ministry budget hike earmarked for VB-GRAMG, flags MGNREGA cut

NEW DELHI: A parliamentary panel has expressed concern over the budgetary allocation for the Department of Rural Development for the 2026-27 fiscal, noting that while the total outlay has increased by 21 per cent, the bulk of the increase is earmarked for the new VB-GRAMG scheme.

The committee highlighted that funds for most existing programmes remain static, while the allocation for MGNREGA has been sharply reduced.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, in its report tabled in Parliament last week, said the Department of Rural Development (DoRD) has been entrusted with the "huge task" of implementing a large number of schemes aimed at the upliftment of rural masses and therefore it is imperative that flagship programmes are not "left in the lurch" for want of adequate financial support.

The committee noted that Rs 2,28,768.81 crore has been allocated to the department at the Budget Estimates (BE) stage for 2026-27, which is 21.20 per cent higher than the BE for 2025-26.

However, the report pointed out that Rs 95,692.31 crore of the total has been allocated solely to VB-GRAMG.

"Therefore, barring VB-GRAMG, funds for other major schemes like PMGSY, PMAY-G, DAY-NRLM and NSAP have, by and large, been kept static and moreover, funds for MGNREGA has been drastically reduced to Rs 30,000 crore," the report stated.