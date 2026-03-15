Parliament panel urges MoEFCC to adopt tech-driven approach for forest fire prevention, management

NEW DELHI: A Parliamentary Standing Committee has recommended that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) explore the latest technologies for the prevention and management of forest fires.

The Committee has noted that the occurrence of forest fires in the country has become increasingly frequent and has a devastating impact on the environment, forests, biodiversity, and wildlife. For instance, forests in Uttarakhand tend to catch fire every summer.

The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change under the Chairmanship of Bhubaneswar Kalita, M.P., Rajya Sabha presented 405th report on Demands for Grants (2026-27) of the MoEFCC.

In light of this situation, the Committee believes that it is essential not only to minimize these incidents but also to develop a protocol for extinguishing forest fires, particularly in the Himalayan region.

The Committee emphasized that modern technologies are now available for combating forest fires. These include the use of satellites and drones for early detection, alerting authorities to the causes and nature of forest fires, and even assisting in their extinguishment.

Therefore, the Panel recommends that the MoEFCC should explore these advanced technologies and shift its focus toward a proactive, AI and data-driven approach to prevent and manage forest fires. Additionally, it urges the government to provide adequate budgetary support to state governments for these initiatives.

Furthermore, the Committee expressed concern about the encroachment of forest land in the country. Reports indicate that over 13,000 square kilometers of forest area are illegally occupied across 25 states, contributing to biodiversity loss, habitat destruction, and environmental degradation.

The Panel has recommended that the MoEFCC conduct drone surveys of forest lands and make these reports available to the public. The Committee also suggests that all eco-sensitive zones in the country should be digitally mapped, and necessary steps must be taken to protect these fragile ecosystems.

While recommending the Panel invoked the recent Supreme Court direction that define the forest land as per the dictionary definition. It emphasised that forest land must come under the purview of the Forest Conservation Act. The ruling states that prior approval from the Central Government is required for the diversion of such forest lands for non-forestry purposes.