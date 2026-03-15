Punjab government rolls out Film Promotion Policy 2026

CHANDIGARH: In a bid to make Punjab a major hub for film production, the State Government has rolled out 'Punjab Film Promotion Policy 2026', with a lucrative and flexible incentive structure.

The government is also working on developing a Film City in Mohali and promoting skill development in film production.

This came to the fore during the panel discussion on the Media and Entertainment session at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2026 held at Plaksha University.

While addressing the gathering, Punjab AAP Media In-charge Baltej Pannu stated, "We welcome every filmmaker, every investor, every creative mind. Whatever you need, however you need it, the State government is here for you."

He asserted that the era of middlemen projecting a negative image of the State is over. He assured filmmakers and media stakeholders of a single-window clearance system and complete government facilitation for shoots in the State.

Pannu also shared that the government is streamlining permissions for film shoots. Citing a recent case where a production unit faced an issue, he said a single call to the concerned officer ensured the immediate resolution

"Any crew member stepping onto Punjabi soil is like our family. We will facilitate in every manner to make them feel at home," he assured.