Punjab government rolls out Film Promotion Policy 2026

CHANDIGARH: In a bid to make Punjab a major hub for film production, the State Government has rolled out 'Punjab Film Promotion Policy 2026', with a lucrative and flexible incentive structure.
The government is also working on developing a Film City in Mohali and promoting skill development in film production.
This came to the fore during the panel discussion on the Media and Entertainment session at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2026 held at Plaksha University.
While addressing the gathering, Punjab AAP Media In-charge Baltej Pannu stated, "We welcome every filmmaker, every investor, every creative mind. Whatever you need, however you need it, the State government is here for you."
He asserted that the era of middlemen projecting a negative image of the State is over. He assured filmmakers and media stakeholders of a single-window clearance system and complete government facilitation for shoots in the State.
Pannu also shared that the government is streamlining permissions for film shoots. Citing a recent case where a production unit faced an issue, he said a single call to the concerned officer ensured the immediate resolution
"Any crew member stepping onto Punjabi soil is like our family. We will facilitate in every manner to make them feel at home," he assured.
He also revealed plans to appoint a Nodal Officer for hassle-free shooting permissions. Highlighting Punjab's infrastructure, Pannu pointed to two international and four domestic airports, making the State easily accessible for the global Punjabi diaspora.
He noted that NRIs are increasingly choosing Punjab for pre-wedding shoots, medical tourism and business.
Addressing the rise of OTT platforms and AI, Pannu urged the media to adapt to changing times.
Meanwhile, Invest Punjab CEO Amit Dhaka said that the state offers a 25 per cent capital subsidy for films, documentaries and web series on the cost of production incurred in Punjab, up to Rs 3 crore per film and web series, and a subsidy for Punjabi language films is 30 per cent of the cost of production, up to Rs.3.5 crore per film.
He further informed that the policy also includes 20 per cent capital subsidy for setting up a film city, a film studio, a VFX studio and a Training Institute. With a single-window online permission system and incentives, the state aims to attract filmmakers and investors.
The state's media and entertainment industry is expected to get a boost, with Punjabi content occupying 40 per cent of digital and OTT platforms.
Outlining the government's vision to harness the State's immense cultural capital through the newly formulated Punjab Film Promotion Policy 2026, he said that Punjabi cinema is one of the largest film industries in India, and the Punjabi music industry, with over 400 labels, enjoys a global market share that rivals any regional language.
He observed that 40 per cent of the space on digital and OTT platforms is now occupied by Punjabi content, a testament to the state's creative dominance.