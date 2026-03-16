AAP government fulfilled all guarantees in just four years in power: Punjab CM Mann

CHANDIGARH: On completion of four years of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann placed a report card on Monday, stating that the government has fulfilled all guarantees made to the people and the State is moving forward on the path of progress.

He announced that an international cricket stadium will be constructed in Amritsar, and added that Punjab is most likely to host the Asia Cup Hockey after a long time.

Sharing details of his government's achievements, Mann highlighted key achievements including free electricity, daytime power for farmers, canal irrigation reaching 78 per cent of fields, 65,000 government jobs and 5.5 lakh employment opportunities, along with expanded healthcare through Aam Aadmi Clinics and free treatment up to Rs 10 lakh.

He also released a booklet on his government's achievements so far.

Lashing out at the previous governments, Mann said, "The coming year will be devoted to taking Punjab to a new zenith of development and prosperity. Punjab is moving on the path of progress.’’

He said that after his government came to power in 2022, the Opposition parties raised questions over the free electricity promised to households.

"We fulfilled our first poll promise in July," he said, referring to the 300 units of free electricity for households.

There was no condition on providing electricity to the people, he said, highlighting that almost 90 per cent of the households are getting free electricity, which translates into the monthly relief of Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per household.