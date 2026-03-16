After days of disruption, Question Hour runs smoothly in Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha on Monday took up the Question Hour without any disruptions for the first time in the second leg of the Budget session, which has been witnessing repeated protests by opposition members.

As soon as the House met for the day, some opposition members demanded raising their concerns immediately.

However, Speaker Om Birla said he will allow them to speak after the Question Hour at 12 noon.

The lower house has witnessed sloganeering and repeated disruptions over opposition's demand for a debate on West Asia crisis which has led to the LPG situation.

During the first week of the second leg of the Budget session which began on March 9, the House has not been able to complete the Question Hour between 11 am and 12 noon due to opposition protests.

An opposition resolution seeking removal of Birla as the speaker was defeated by the House on March 10 after a two-day debate.