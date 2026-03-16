Air India flight from New York to Delhi develops glitch mid-air, diverted to Ireland

NEW DELHI: An Air India flight carrying nearly 300 people from New York to Delhi was diverted to Ireland early morning on Monday after it developed a technical issue midair.

It had a safe landing with all on board safe. Air India played down the incident by billing it as a precautionary landing.

The Airbus A350-900 departed from JFK airport at 6.39 pm on Sunday, nearly 105 minutes behind schedule, according to a flight tracking platform. It was airborne for six hours when the cockpit crew detected a technical glitch and got permission to divert it to the nearest airport.

An Air India spokesperson said, “Flight AI102 operating from New York (JFK) to Delhi on 15 March made a precautionary diversion to Shannon, Ireland, following a suspected technical issue. The aircraft landed safely at Shannon Airport at 04:30 hours local time, and all passengers and crew are safe.”

The statement added, “The aircraft is currently undergoing detailed technical inspections as per established safety protocols. While such precautionary diversions are determined by our uncompromising commitment to safety, we regret the inconvenience and disruption caused to our guests.”

Air India said it was working closely with Shannon Airport authorities and local agencies to provide all necessary support to the guests and crew.