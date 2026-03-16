As factories shut down in Gujarat amid gas crisis, crematoriums may feel the pinch next

AHMEDABAD: A new circular related to gas supply has triggered fears that last rites performed at Surat's crematoriums may soon become costlier for grieving families.

For years, the gas supply used in crematoriums including Surat’s iconic Ramnath Ghela Crematorium on the banks of the Tapi was provided free of cost through a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative run by Gujarat Gas in collaboration with SETU. The arrangement ensured that bereaved families were spared additional expenses during their most difficult moments.

But a fresh circular issued by associated bodies has informed crematorium trusts that the free gas supply will be phased out, and crematoriums will gradually be required to pay the full commercial charges for gas consumption.

The decision could directly translate into an additional burden of nearly ₹1,100 per cremation, raising a sensitive question: who will ultimately pay the price for the fuel needed for a final farewell?

Managers of crematorium trusts say the decision could place them in a difficult financial position.

Jayesh Umrigar, manager of the Ramnath Ghela Crematorium Trust, explained the dilemma in stark terms to local media. “We had been receiving gas supply free of cost earlier under a CSR arrangement, which made the management of crematorium services easier and ensured families did not have to worry about additional expenses during such emotional moments. However, the company has now issued a circular stating that gas charges will have to be collected from this year onward. At present, people coming for cremation only submit slips for the process, but the trust board will now have to decide how this new cost will be managed,” he said.

He added that the financial implications could soon become unavoidable. “On average, nearly ₹1,100 worth of gas is consumed for each cremation carried out in the gas furnace. If the free supply stops completely, the question arises who will bear this cost? If the trust absorbs it, our finances could come under severe strain. If it is recovered from the families, it will directly increase the burden on ordinary citizens during their time of grief,” Umrigar said.

The development in Surat is unfolding against the backdrop of a wider gas supply disruption affecting industries across Gujarat, particularly in the state’s manufacturing hubs.

Nowhere is the crisis more visible than in Morbi’s ceramic industry, often described as the backbone of Gujarat’s export-oriented tile manufacturing sector.

Factories in Morbi rely heavily on propane and natural gas for production. However, the supply of propane gas has reportedly been disrupted for nearly two weeks, triggering a chain reaction across the industrial cluster.

Initially, around 200 ceramic factories were forced to shut operations, but in the past few days another 50 units have closed, pushing the total number of shut factories to nearly 250, according to industry representatives. Manojbhai Airwadia, President of the Morbi Ceramic Association, confirmed the scale of the disruption.

He said the prolonged interruption in propane supply has made it impossible for several units to keep their kilns running, forcing manufacturers to suspend production until fuel availability improves.