As factories shut down in Gujarat amid gas crisis, crematoriums may feel the pinch next

AHMEDABAD: A new circular related to gas supply has triggered fears that last rites performed at Surat's crematoriums may soon become costlier for grieving families.
For years, the gas supply used in crematoriums including Surat’s iconic Ramnath Ghela Crematorium on the banks of the Tapi was provided free of cost through a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative run by Gujarat Gas in collaboration with SETU. The arrangement ensured that bereaved families were spared additional expenses during their most difficult moments.
But a fresh circular issued by associated bodies has informed crematorium trusts that the free gas supply will be phased out, and crematoriums will gradually be required to pay the full commercial charges for gas consumption.
The decision could directly translate into an additional burden of nearly ₹1,100 per cremation, raising a sensitive question: who will ultimately pay the price for the fuel needed for a final farewell?
Managers of crematorium trusts say the decision could place them in a difficult financial position.
Jayesh Umrigar, manager of the Ramnath Ghela Crematorium Trust, explained the dilemma in stark terms to local media. “We had been receiving gas supply free of cost earlier under a CSR arrangement, which made the management of crematorium services easier and ensured families did not have to worry about additional expenses during such emotional moments. However, the company has now issued a circular stating that gas charges will have to be collected from this year onward. At present, people coming for cremation only submit slips for the process, but the trust board will now have to decide how this new cost will be managed,” he said.
He added that the financial implications could soon become unavoidable. “On average, nearly ₹1,100 worth of gas is consumed for each cremation carried out in the gas furnace. If the free supply stops completely, the question arises who will bear this cost? If the trust absorbs it, our finances could come under severe strain. If it is recovered from the families, it will directly increase the burden on ordinary citizens during their time of grief,” Umrigar said.
The development in Surat is unfolding against the backdrop of a wider gas supply disruption affecting industries across Gujarat, particularly in the state’s manufacturing hubs.
Nowhere is the crisis more visible than in Morbi’s ceramic industry, often described as the backbone of Gujarat’s export-oriented tile manufacturing sector.
Factories in Morbi rely heavily on propane and natural gas for production. However, the supply of propane gas has reportedly been disrupted for nearly two weeks, triggering a chain reaction across the industrial cluster.
Initially, around 200 ceramic factories were forced to shut operations, but in the past few days another 50 units have closed, pushing the total number of shut factories to nearly 250, according to industry representatives. Manojbhai Airwadia, President of the Morbi Ceramic Association, confirmed the scale of the disruption.
He said the prolonged interruption in propane supply has made it impossible for several units to keep their kilns running, forcing manufacturers to suspend production until fuel availability improves.
The impact of the shutdowns is already spilling over into related industries.
The paper mill sector, which supplies packaging material to ceramic manufacturers, is also under strain. A combination of shortage of imported waste paper and rising coal prices has forced some mills to scale down operations or shut temporarily.
Similarly, polypack manufacturing units, which rely on plastic granules for packaging materials, are facing rising input costs due to sharp price increases in raw materials. Several small factories in this segment have also suspended operations.
As factories fall silent, the biggest casualty has been the workforce.
Thousands of workers employed in Morbi’s ceramic ecosystem are now losing jobs and returning to their home states, triggering scenes reminiscent of past economic disruptions.
At Wankaner railway station, long queues of migrant workers can be seen waiting for hours to secure tickets for trains heading to Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan. Many are leaving with families and belongings, uncertain when they will return.
The ripple effects are also being felt in Surat, Gujarat’s textile powerhouse.
The city’s massive textile industry valued at thousands of crores depends heavily on migrant labour from northern and central India. But with rising gas prices, inflation and industrial slowdown, many workers say survival itself has become difficult.
Cooking gas shortages and rising living costs have worsened their situation.
Workers who once migrated to Surat in search of opportunity now say they are being forced to leave due to rising expenses and shrinking job opportunities.
One worker summed up the crisis bluntly: “We came here to earn a living, but now it has become difficult even to cook food. Without gas, how do we survive? It is better to return home and stay with our families than remain hungry here.”
Industry leaders fear that if the reverse migration continues, Surat’s manufacturing sector could soon face a serious labour shortage.
The textile industry, which feeds millions of families and powers a large part of the city’s economy, relies almost entirely on migrant artisans and labourers.
If workers continue leaving in large numbers, production could fall sharply delivering another blow to Gujarat’s industrial growth story.
Ashok Jira, Vice President of the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI), warned that opportunistic practices during the shortage could worsen the crisis.
He said the situation is raising concerns among businesses and workers alike.
“Some elements are taking advantage of the gas shortage situation. The memories of the hardships faced during the COVID lockdown are still fresh in the minds of workers. At that time, sudden disruptions forced thousands of labourers to leave the city. Now workers fear a similar situation may arise again, and many are choosing to return to their native places before the crisis deepens,” Jira said.
According to industry estimates, nearly 50% of workers in the weaving sector have already started returning to their villages.
Adding to the pressure, yarn dealers have reported price increases of ₹30 to ₹40, further squeezing weaving units already struggling with rising costs.
Manufacturers say the situation has put them in an impossible position.
If input costs keep rising and labour continues to disappear, factories may soon have no choice but to increase product prices or reduce production, both of which could weaken Surat’s competitive edge.
Amid growing concerns, the district administration has stepped in.
A high-level meeting chaired by Surat District Collector Dr. Saurabh Parghi was held with officials from various departments to review the gas supply situation and address public concerns on Monday.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the Collector sought to reassure citizens.
He said a committee had been formed to monitor the situation and take steps to reduce the burden on consumers.
“Today a meeting was held with officials from the relevant departments, following which a committee has been constituted to examine the issue and work towards reducing the burden related to gas cylinders. Efforts will be made to resolve the problem within the coming week. There is currently no shortage in the supply of domestic LPG cylinders, and citizens are requested not to panic or purchase more cylinders than required,” he said.
He clarified that the main challenge currently lies in the availability of commercial gas cylinders used by industries.
“Domestic gas supply is normal. If there are complaints regarding black marketing or hoarding, the supply department teams are actively conducting inspections. Joint checking operations are being carried out with the police at warehouses and storage points to prevent illegal practices,” he added.