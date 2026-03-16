Authorities bar Shab-e-Qadr prayers at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid

SRINAGAR: Authorities have prohibited night-long Shab-e-Qadr prayers at Kashmir’s grand mosque, Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, for the seventh consecutive year.

A member of the Jamia Masjid Auqaf Committee stated that officials informed the mosque management on Sunday evening that overnight Shab-e-Qadr prayers would not be permitted.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who delivers Friday sermons at the Jamia Masjid, has also been placed under house arrest at his Nageen residence.

Shab-e-Qadr, observed on the 27th night of Ramadan, is considered the holiest night in the Islamic calendar. Devotees traditionally spend the entire night in prayer and supplication, seeking Allah’s mercy and blessings.

In a post on X, Hurriyat Conference chairman and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said: “On the most sacred night of Laylatul Qadr, when prayers and supplications resound in mosques, the central Jamia Masjid Srinagar has once again been closed to worshippers, and I have been placed under house arrest. That the rulers fear prayers in a house of God speaks volumes about their insecurity and the shrinking space for religious practices.”