Chaos, cross-voting mark Rajya Sabha elections in Bihar, Odisha

The opposition Mahagathbandhan appeared weakened, as three Congress MLAs and one RJD legislator were absent, even as parties not aligned with the coalition, such as AIMIM and BSP, participated. AIMIM’s five MLAs and the lone BSP legislator voted in favour of RJD candidate Amarendra Dhari Singh, PTI reported. Sources said the absent MLAs might have helped the opposition secure a seat had they been present.

According to the Rajya Sabha formula in Bihar, each candidate needed at least 41 votes if all 243 MLAs had participated.

In Odisha, cross-voting was reported during polling for four seats. At least five opposition MLAs, including three Congress members, Ramesh Jena, Dasarathi Gomango, Sofia Firdous, allegedly voted for BJP-backed Independent Dilip Ray. BJD’s Devi Ranjan Tripathy also defied the party line, saying, “My decision to vote for the BJP-supported Independent candidate is in line with the legacy of Biju Patnaik, who had all along fought against the Congress,” PTI reported. Another BJD MLA, Souvic Biswal, reportedly voted for Ray; his wife, Dr Ananya Priyadarshini, said he had been humiliated and neglected within the party.

BJP candidates included state unit president Manmohan Samal and Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar, while former Union minister Dilip Ray contested as an Independent with BJP support.

BJD president Naveen Patnaik accused BJP and allies of “horse trading,” claiming that opposition members who crossed over had criminal records and were jailed. BJD nominees are Santrupt Misra and Dr Datteswar Hota, supported by Congress and CPI(M). With neither BJP nor BJD having the numbers for the fourth seat, cross-voting could determine the final outcome.