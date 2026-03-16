Chaos, cross-voting mark Rajya Sabha elections in Bihar, Odisha

The biennial Rajya Sabha elections to 37 seats across 10 states on Monday saw chaos, allegations of irregularities, absentee legislators, and cross-voting. While 26 candidates were elected unopposed, elections were held for 11 seats, including five in Bihar, four in Odisha, and two in Haryana.
In Bihar, the ruling NDA grabbed an easy victory in the polls to five Rajya Sabha seats. Candidates included Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP national president Nitin Nabin. Counting was expected to conclude later in the evening, with sources claiming that “all 202 MLAs” belonging to the alliance had participated in polling.
The NDA’s strength comprised MLAs from JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) led by Union Minister Chirag Paswan, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) headed by Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha of Upendra Kushwaha, one of the five candidates.
The opposition Mahagathbandhan appeared weakened, as three Congress MLAs and one RJD legislator were absent, even as parties not aligned with the coalition, such as AIMIM and BSP, participated. AIMIM’s five MLAs and the lone BSP legislator voted in favour of RJD candidate Amarendra Dhari Singh, PTI reported. Sources said the absent MLAs might have helped the opposition secure a seat had they been present.
According to the Rajya Sabha formula in Bihar, each candidate needed at least 41 votes if all 243 MLAs had participated.
In Odisha, cross-voting was reported during polling for four seats. At least five opposition MLAs, including three Congress members, Ramesh Jena, Dasarathi Gomango, Sofia Firdous, allegedly voted for BJP-backed Independent Dilip Ray. BJD’s Devi Ranjan Tripathy also defied the party line, saying, “My decision to vote for the BJP-supported Independent candidate is in line with the legacy of Biju Patnaik, who had all along fought against the Congress,” PTI reported. Another BJD MLA, Souvic Biswal, reportedly voted for Ray; his wife, Dr Ananya Priyadarshini, said he had been humiliated and neglected within the party.
BJP candidates included state unit president Manmohan Samal and Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar, while former Union minister Dilip Ray contested as an Independent with BJP support.
BJD president Naveen Patnaik accused BJP and allies of “horse trading,” claiming that opposition members who crossed over had criminal records and were jailed. BJD nominees are Santrupt Misra and Dr Datteswar Hota, supported by Congress and CPI(M). With neither BJP nor BJD having the numbers for the fourth seat, cross-voting could determine the final outcome.
In Haryana, polling for two Rajya Sabha seats ended at 4 pm. The INLD abstained, while Congress MLAs, moved to Himachal Pradesh for security, returned in the morning and voted. Candidates were BJP’s Sanjay Bhatia, Congress’s Karamvir Singh Boudh, and Independent Satish Nandal, backed by the BJP. BJP Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi said, “Two Congress MLAs did not have their ballot folded as it should have been, thus violating the secrecy of their vote. We have complained to the Election Commission,” PTI reported.
Haryana Minister Anil Vij, on a wheelchair after fracturing both legs, cast his vote, along with other ministers, expressing confidence that BJP and its backed Independent candidate would win. Vij also criticized Congress for moving its MLAs, saying, “Congress does not trust its MLAs, which is why they were taken here and there.”
AICC secretary Prafulla Gudadhe claimed Congress’ candidate would win and alleged that the BJP was indirectly backing Nandal. “Isn't it the BJP that has indirectly put up its candidate even though Nandal may not be their official candidate? The BJP plays such kind of politics, like ‘vote chori’ (vote theft) we saw in the Haryana assembly polls,” he said.
The Haryana assembly has 90 members: BJP 48, Congress 37, INLD 2, and three Independents. Candidates require 31 votes each to win, leaving room for cross-voting.