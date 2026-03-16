Construction halted at Jharkhand ‘Queen of Hills’

RANCHI: All construction activities have been put on halt in Netarhat, popularly known as the ‘Queen of Hills’ in Jharkhand.

The development took place following a report published in this newspaper on November 29, highlighting the rapid and unchecked construction activities in Netarhat, which threatens the region’s fragile ecosystem.

The authorities have initiated action against those involved in the constructions. Notably, Netarhat is an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ), which falls within the buffer zone of the Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR).

According to a Gazette notification issued by the Government of India in 2019, construction of any new commercial hotels or resorts in Netarhat is completely prohibited, existing hotels cannot be expanded, and only local residents may build houses for personal use.

Despite that, over the past five years, a huge number of hotels have mushroomed in the region, due to which it appears quite different from the intended status. Consequently, PTR Deputy Director has issued notices to the owners of both under-construction and constructed hotels, seeking explanations regarding the ongoing work, asking them to stop all kinds of construction.

The notice asks them to clarify whether they had obtained permission from the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) Monitoring Committee or any other competent authority and whether the construction activities complied with the regulations applicable within the ESZ area before the work began.