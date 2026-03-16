CPI-M led Left front announces first list of 192 candidates for West Bengal Assembly elections

KOLKATA: The CPI-M-led Left Front on Monday announced its first list of candidates for 192 out of 294 assembly constituencies for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. The second list for the remaining 102 constituencies is expected within three to four days.

The first list features a mix of young leaders and seasoned party veterans. Among the prominent young nominees are Minakshi Mukherjee from Uttarpara, Kalatan Dasgupta from Panihati, Sayandeep Mitra from Baranagar, Debojyoti Das from Khardah, advocate Sayan Banerjee from Maheshtala, Dipsita Dhar from Dum Dum North, Saptashi Deb from Rajarhat New Town, and Mayukh Biswas from Dum Dum.

Senior leaders nominated include outgoing CPI-M Rajya Sabha MP and advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, Manas Mukherjee and Debolina Hembrom. Bhattacharya will contest from the Jadavpur Assembly seat in southern Kolkata, a former CPI-M stronghold.

Minakshi Mukherjee, a CPI-M Central Committee member and one of the party’s most recognisable young faces, has been fielded from Uttarpara in Hooghly district, alongside student leader Dipsita Dhar from Dum Dum North. Kalatan Dasgupta, who was previously arrested during the RG Kar movement, will contest from Panihati, an area associated with the tragic case of a young medical student who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August 2024.