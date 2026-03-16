CPI(M) to move SC over voting rights of 60 lakh ‘under adjudication’ voters in West Bengal

KOLKATA: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) in West Bengal has announced that it will approach the Supreme Court of India challenging the Election Commission of India (ECI) for announcing election dates in the state while the status of more than 60 lakh voters remains unresolved.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim said that these voters fall under the “under adjudication” category due to alleged discrepancies and unmapped records, leaving their voting rights uncertain.

“The 60 lakh voters are not only under the ‘under adjudication’ category but their right to vote is also being taken away,” Salim said.

He questioned the timing of the poll announcement, asking how the Commission could declare election dates without publishing a complete and verified electoral roll.

“How can the Commission announce election dates in Bengal without releasing proper and complete voters’ lists? We will move the court against the announcement made by the Commission,” he added.

Salim further said that the issue goes beyond voting rights. “These 60 lakh voters are not only being prevented from casting their votes but are also being deprived of their right to contest elections. The Commission may release a supplementary list after disposing of the adjudicated cases, but what will happen to their right to contest polls even if their voting rights are restored? This grey area has not yet been clarified,” he said.