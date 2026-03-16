EC transfers five DCs and SSPs in Assam ahead of April 9 polls

GUWAHATI: The Election Commission (EC) on Monday transferred five District Commissioners (DCs) and an equal number of district Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) in Assam, ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for April 9.

According to a notification, Dr P. Uday Praveen has been posted as District Election Officer (DEO) of Kokrajhar, Srishti Singh as DEO of Majuli, Kimnei Changsan as DEO of Baksa, Madhusudan Nath as DEO of Chirang, and Jay Vikash as DEO of Udalguri.

In a separate notification, Somalin Shubhdarshini has been posted as SSP of Majuli, R. Sheetal Kumar as SSP of South Salmara, Anchal Chauhan as SSP of Sadiya, Sudhakar Singh as SSP of Chirang, and Mohan Lal Meena as SSP of Dhemaji.

The EC directed the Assam Chief Secretary to implement the orders immediately and stated that officers transferred out would not be assigned any election-related posts until the conclusion of the polls.