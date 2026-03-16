EC transfers five DCs and SSPs in Assam ahead of April 9 polls

GUWAHATI: The Election Commission (EC) on Monday transferred five District Commissioners (DCs) and an equal number of district Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) in Assam, ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for April 9.
According to a notification, Dr P. Uday Praveen has been posted as District Election Officer (DEO) of Kokrajhar, Srishti Singh as DEO of Majuli, Kimnei Changsan as DEO of Baksa, Madhusudan Nath as DEO of Chirang, and Jay Vikash as DEO of Udalguri.
In a separate notification, Somalin Shubhdarshini has been posted as SSP of Majuli, R. Sheetal Kumar as SSP of South Salmara, Anchal Chauhan as SSP of Sadiya, Sudhakar Singh as SSP of Chirang, and Mohan Lal Meena as SSP of Dhemaji.
The EC directed the Assam Chief Secretary to implement the orders immediately and stated that officers transferred out would not be assigned any election-related posts until the conclusion of the polls.
The Commission also requested the names of all IAS officers from the 2010 to 2021 batches for consideration for deployment as DEOs. Retired IAS officer Manjeet Singh has been appointed as Special Observer for the Assam elections.
Meanwhile, the nomination process commenced on Monday and will continue until March 23.
Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel said the state has 2,50,21,413 registered voters, including 1,25,04,501 women and 321 third-gender voters. “We will continue to update the list until the last day of filing nominations,” he added. A total of 1.64 lakh voters were added after the final list was published on 10 February.
Assam has 31,486 polling stations, with 27,711 in rural areas and 3,775 in urban areas. Of these, 3,716 polling stations will be managed by women and 23 by persons with disabilities.
The Dalgaon constituency has the highest number of voters at 3,17,110, while the Amri constituency has the lowest at 1,00,494.