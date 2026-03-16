ED raids multiple locations in West Bengal in probe into alleged illegal call centre scam

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at multiple locations in poll-bound West Bengal on Monday as part of an investigation into the operations of an alleged illegal call centre.

The federal agency carried out searches at around 10 premises in Siliguri, Howrah, Bidhannagar and Durgapur.

The probe relates to the activities of an illegal call centre, officials said. It was not immediately clear whether the investigation is linked to political funding or inducements connected to the electoral process.

Individuals named Surashree Kar, Samrat Ghosh and Subhajit Chakraborty, along with several others, are among those whose premises are being searched. Officials said a number of people are believed to have been duped through the call centres under scrutiny.

According to the agency, the racket allegedly cheated citizens in the United States by posing as providers of Microsoft technical support.

The illegal call centre reportedly targeted victims by sending fraudulent pop-up messages to their computers, claiming that unethical browsing had caused system errors. The scammers then offered paid technical support packages under the false guise of Microsoft services. Payments were made to US bank accounts and later converted into cryptocurrencies such as USDT, Bitcoin and Ethereum before being transferred to the principal accused via China.