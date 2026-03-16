FIR filed against Mani Shankar Aiyar in Jaipur over remarks on PM Modi; BJP stages protest

JAIPUR: An FIR has been registered in Jaipur against senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar over allegedly objectionable remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Aiyar had visited Jaipur on March 14 to deliver a public lecture titled “The future of India: Pseudo-Hinduism or Secular Bharat?” at a local college. During the event, he attempted to clarify a controversial statement he made about the Prime Minister in 2017. Aiyar said his remarks were aimed at Modi’s character and not his caste, claiming the statement had later been distorted.

However, after a video of the event surfaced online, the old controversy resurfaced, triggering sharp political reactions. The atmosphere in Jaipur heated up, with workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party staging a protest at Gandhi Circle and raising slogans against Aiyar.

BJP leaders said using derogatory language against the Prime Minister amounts to an insult to the dignity of the nation and demanded that Aiyar issue a public apology. Several party leaders and workers participated in the protest, including state general secretaries Shravan Singh Bagdi and Bhupendra Saini, former MP Ramcharan Bohra, former chairperson of the Women’s Commission Suman Sharma and BJYM state president Shankar Gora.

Meanwhile, a local resident, Babulal Tanwar, has filed a complaint at the Gandhinagar police station alleging that Aiyar used indecent and derogatory language while referring to the Prime Minister during the event held at the Kanodia College campus. The complaint states that the remarks were made with the deliberate intent of creating social discord and hurting public sentiments and were later circulated on social media.