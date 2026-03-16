Hardeep Puri's daughter files Rs 10 crore defamation suit over online posts linking her to Epstein

NEW DELHI: The daughter of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has filed a Rs 10 crore defamation suit before a court seeking permanent and mandatory injunctions, damages, and an unconditional apology against several individuals and online platforms for allegedly publishing and circulating defamatory content linking her to the criminal activities of Jeffrey Epstein.

According to the civil suit, the plaintiff, an investment professional with nearly three decades of global experience, including professional engagements on Wall Street, has alleged that a coordinated and malicious online campaign was orchestrated to tarnish her reputation by spreading false and misleading allegations across social media and digital platforms.

The suit states that beginning around February 22, 2026, a series of defamatory posts, articles, videos, threads, thumbnails and captions were published and amplified online, attempting to associate the plaintiff with Jeffrey Epstein and his criminal activities.

The content was allegedly circulated widely on platforms including X, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, as well as blogs and digital news portals.