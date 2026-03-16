Over 550 Indians evacuated from Iran via Armenia; 20,000 return from Gulf amid tensions

More than 550 Indian nationals have been evacuated from Iran through Armenia as New Delhi steps up efforts to assist its citizens amid the escalating conflict in West Asia.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday thanked the government and people of Armenia for facilitating the land-border transit. “Thank the Government and the people of Armenia for facilitating the safe evacuation of over 550 Indian nationals from Iran so far. Appreciate their support in these challenging times,” he said in a social media post.

According to Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the evacuations were coordinated by the Indian embassy in Tehran, which assisted citizens with visas and immigration formalities at the land borders. Apart from those who crossed into Armenia, around 90 Indian nationals have also entered Azerbaijan from Iran with the embassy’s support.

Jaiswal said that among the 550 evacuees who crossed into Armenia, 284 were pilgrims who had travelled to Iran for religious purposes. While some of them have already returned to India, others are expected to fly back in the coming days.

The spokesperson added that the Indian embassy in Tehran remains fully functional despite the difficult situation and has also helped relocate Indian students from areas outside the capital to safer cities within Iran.

The MEA earlier said around 9,000 Indian nationals are currently in Iran, including students, seafarers, businesspersons, professionals and pilgrims. New Delhi has been advising those who wish to leave the country to travel to Armenia or Azerbaijan to facilitate their onward journey to India.