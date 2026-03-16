Over 550 Indians evacuated from Iran via Armenia; 20,000 return from Gulf amid tensions

More than 550 Indian nationals have been evacuated from Iran through Armenia as New Delhi steps up efforts to assist its citizens amid the escalating conflict in West Asia.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday thanked the government and people of Armenia for facilitating the land-border transit. “Thank the Government and the people of Armenia for facilitating the safe evacuation of over 550 Indian nationals from Iran so far. Appreciate their support in these challenging times,” he said in a social media post.
According to Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the evacuations were coordinated by the Indian embassy in Tehran, which assisted citizens with visas and immigration formalities at the land borders. Apart from those who crossed into Armenia, around 90 Indian nationals have also entered Azerbaijan from Iran with the embassy’s support.
Jaiswal said that among the 550 evacuees who crossed into Armenia, 284 were pilgrims who had travelled to Iran for religious purposes. While some of them have already returned to India, others are expected to fly back in the coming days.
The spokesperson added that the Indian embassy in Tehran remains fully functional despite the difficult situation and has also helped relocate Indian students from areas outside the capital to safer cities within Iran.
The MEA earlier said around 9,000 Indian nationals are currently in Iran, including students, seafarers, businesspersons, professionals and pilgrims. New Delhi has been advising those who wish to leave the country to travel to Armenia or Azerbaijan to facilitate their onward journey to India.
Meanwhile, around 20,000 passengers from the Gulf region have returned to India amid the ongoing disruption in West Asia, a senior official of the Ministry of External Affairs said.
Aseem Mahajan, Joint Secretary (Gulf) in the MEA, said flights from several countries in the region are continuing to operate despite airspace restrictions in some areas.
“In Saudi Arabia, flights are operating from various airports to destinations in India. Flights are also operating from Oman to various destinations in India. Qatar airspace is partially open,” he said.
Mahajan added that Kuwait’s airspace has remained closed since February 28, 2026, and for Indian nationals in Bahrain and Iraq, where airspace is currently closed, arrangements are being made for transit through Saudi Arabia.
Mahajan also referred to an attack in Sohar city in Oman on March 13 in which two Indian nationals were killed.
“The Embassy of India in Muscat is in constant touch with the families of the deceased and is coordinating with the concerned Omani authorities. Their mortal remains are expected to be repatriated to India soon,” he said, adding that no other Indian nationals were seriously injured in the incident.
Meanwhile, the Embassy of India in Tehran has warned all Indian nationals in Iran not to approach or attempt to cross any land border for onward travel without prior coordination with the mission.
In an advisory issued on Monday, the embassy reiterated its earlier guidance issued on March 9 and urged Indians to seek explicit approval before planning any travel out of the country through land routes.
The embassy said it is in regular contact with members of the Indian community in Iran and is making coordinated arrangements wherever required. It warned that any uncoordinated movement towards land borders is strongly discouraged.
The advisory also cautioned that Indian nationals attempting to leave Iran through land borders without the knowledge and guidance of the embassy are likely to face serious logistical and immigration difficulties.
It further noted that the embassy may not be in a position to provide assistance once individuals move outside Iranian territory without prior coordination.
Indian nationals have been urged to strictly follow the embassy’s advisories and remain in touch with official channels before undertaking any travel.
For travel-related queries or emergencies, the embassy asked Indian citizens to contact its helplines at +98 912 810 9115, +98 912 810 9102, +98 912 810 9109 and +98 993 217 9359, or email cons.tehran@mea.gov.in.