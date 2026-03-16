Indian Navy joins US-led 'Sea Dragon' submarine-hunting exercise

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy has deployed a P-8I long-range maritime patrol aircraft to Guam to participate in the US-led multinational anti-submarine warfare (ASW) exercise Sea Dragon.

The two-week drill involving maritime patrol aircraft from key Indo-Pacific partners including the QUAD members brings together two US Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft, one P-8I from the Indian Navy, two P-8A aircraft from the Royal Australian Air Force, one P-8A from the Royal New Zealand Air Force and a P-1 maritime patrol aircraft from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.

The strong P-8 commonality among several participating forces allows closer operational coordination, as the aircraft share similar mission systems, sensors and data-link capabilities designed for long-range maritime surveillance and anti-submarine warfare.

“The exercise advances aircrew proficiency in anti-submarine warfare by progressing from track-simulated targets to detecting and tracking a live submarine. The crews participate in over 200 cumulative hours of in-flight training,” an official statement from the Australian Navy said.

It added that pilots and aircrew from participating countries also conduct classroom planning sessions to refine joint tactics.

The deployment comes as the Indian Navy continues to escort and monitor India-bound merchant vessels in the Arabian Sea to ensure uninterrupted energy supplies to the country.