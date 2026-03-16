Insider track | Congress flip on Deputy Speaker

The long-vacant post of Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha has once again become a political flashpoint. During the recent debate on the no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla, several Opposition members—especially from the Congress—criticised the government for not filling the position for nearly sevenyears. However, insiders suggest the Congress itself may not have shown the urgency it now claims to have. According to sources, a senior party leader had earlier suggested moving a motion in Parliament urging the government to hold the election. The proposal was reportedly discouraged by the party leadership. Parliamentary rules allow any MP to raise the issue through a motion or resolution.
BJP plans 30-member ‘Team Nitin’
The BJP is preparing to form a new group, informally called ‘Team Nitin’. The group is expected to help president Nitin Nabin with planning and organisational work. According to sources, the team may have around 25–30 members, ensuring representation from many regions. Among the names are former IPS officer-turned-politician Annamalai from Tamil Nadu and Anand Mishra from Bihar. Other names include Pradeep Sinha, Ravinder Raina, VD Sharma, Harish Dwivedi, Ramesh Bidhuri, Nishikant Dubey, Sudhakar Reddy, Tarun Chugh, Captain Abhimanyu and KP Maurya. The team is expected to assist in strategy building, messaging, and documentation to counter Opposition narratives.
Arif Md Khan waiting for new role
Political circles speculate about the future role of former Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, recently replaced by Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain. Known for his scholarly views and articulate public commentary, Khan is regarded as an influential Muslim voice in public life. Some BJP insiders hint that PM Modi may have a significant responsibility in mind for him, including a Union Cabinet position to another constitutional assignment. The reasons behind his sudden replacement remain unclear. Some observers recall his visit last year to the residence of Bihar Opposition leader Rabri Devi, which reportedly raised eyebrows within political circles.
Parking hierarchy in Central Vista
The newly built Kartavya Bhawans along Kartavya Path were designed as modern offices for central government departments, but the limited parking space has created unexpected problems for employees. Entry is now restricted to vehicles carrying official parking labels issued only to select categories of officials. As a result, many staff members without these tags are forced to park on roads outside the complex. Searching for parking spots is now an extra task. The situation has created a subtle sense of hierarchy within the workplace, where something as basic as parking seems linked to rank than need.
Babus’ lateral entry losing steam
The government’s push for lateral entry into senior bureaucratic positions appears to have slowed considerably. The initiative was introduced to bring outside expertise into policymaking by recruiting professionals at the Director and Joint Secretary levels. However, some joinees say they feel sidelined within ministries dominated by career bureaucrats. Others report facing resistance or dismissive attitudes, or hearing remarks that “non-UPSC people cannot reach our level”. Concerns about reservations for lateral-entry appointments also added political pressure, further slowing the process. Even institutions like NITI Aayog have seen uncertainty among lateral recruits about their future.
CAPF veterans seek PM intervention
Veterans of the Central Armed Police Forces are closely watching developments around the Centre’s proposed CAPF Bill, reportedly to address the implications of a Supreme Court order that granted organised service status to cadre officers of forces like the CRPF and BSF. Many veterans fear the move may dilute the impact of the ruling and continue the dominance of IPS officers on deputation in senior posts. Since serving personnel are not allowed to form associations, their concerns are being raised informally on online platforms. The IPS lobby is believed to have argued for retaining key leadership positions. Veterans now pin their hopes on a meeting PM Modi has convened on Monday.