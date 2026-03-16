Insider track | Congress flip on Deputy Speaker

The long-vacant post of Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha has once again become a political flashpoint. During the recent debate on the no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla, several Opposition members—especially from the Congress—criticised the government for not filling the position for nearly sevenyears. However, insiders suggest the Congress itself may not have shown the urgency it now claims to have. According to sources, a senior party leader had earlier suggested moving a motion in Parliament urging the government to hold the election. The proposal was reportedly discouraged by the party leadership. Parliamentary rules allow any MP to raise the issue through a motion or resolution.