JD(U) MLA Anant Singh announces his retirement from electoral politics, says it’s time for his two sons

PATNA: Controversial Janata Dal (United) MLA and Mokama strongman, Anant Singh, on Monday announced his retirement from electoral politics, and said that it's time for his sons to contest the polls.

After casting his vote for the Rajya Sabha election, Singh, who reached the assembly from Beur Model Jail in Patna to cast his vote for the polls, said, “Since Nitish Kumar will no longer be in Bihar, I will also refrain from contesting elections.”

Singh has been put behind bars for his alleged involvement in the murder of Dularchand Yadav (a supporter of Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party) ahead of the 2025 state assembly elections.

He has twin sons- Ankit Singh and Abhishek Singh.

It has to be seen how the JD (U) leader will launch them in the electoral politics. Before the 2025 polls, his wife Neelam Devi was elected as a legislator from Mokama.

When asked who would be the state's next Chief Minister, Singh replied that Nitish would decide who was going to hold the post after he demitted the office.