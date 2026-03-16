JMM eyes on 31 Assembly seats in upcoming Assam Elections

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is likely to contest 31 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam. The decision was reportedly taken after detailed deliberations during a central committee meeting attended by senior party leaders.

According to party leaders, the move is based on the belief that Assam has a significant tribal population, including many people originally from Jharkhand, whose social and economic aspirations require stronger political representation. They said the party aims to amplify these voices and contest the elections with a focus on safeguarding their rights.

The party also believes that the people of Assam will support a politics centred on development, dignity and rights.

However, party leaders have refrained from disclosing further details at this stage.

“It is certain that we will contest the Assam polls, but I cannot comment on the number of seats we will contest. If any decision has been taken at the top level, I am not aware of it,” said JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey. He added that it is yet to be decided whether the party will contest the elections independently or in alliance with any other political party.

Meanwhile, the party on Monday released a list of 20 star campaigners for the Assam elections. The list includes Hemant Soren, Chief Minister of Jharkhand, his wife and MLA Kalpana Soren, along with several senior party leaders and Cabinet ministers.

Assam has a sizeable population of tea garden workers, most of whom are tribals who migrated from the Chhotanagpur region of Jharkhand during the British era. The JMM is looking to mobilise this community as a potential support base.