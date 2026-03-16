Kharge blames Centre for LPG shortage, Nadda says Opposition trying to bring anarchy

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over the shortage of LPG in the country, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday accused the government of not taking preemptive measures to make alternative arrangements to handle the crisis.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Upper House, Kharge said that the LPG crisis in the wake of the ongoing conflict in West Asia had caused widespread distress due to which the poor and vulnerable, middle class, ordinary households, restaurants, hostels, and commercial users are affected.

Kharge said that when the conflict in West Asia escalated, the government had issued an advisory to Indian citizens, and since that time, it knew that the energy supply would be affected.

Despite this, no preparations were made, and as a result, many sectors of the country are facing problems, he said. The crisis has exposed the government’s pathetic management and flawed foreign policy, the Congress chief added.