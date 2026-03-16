Kharge blames Centre for LPG shortage, Nadda says Opposition trying to bring anarchy

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over the shortage of LPG in the country, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday accused the government of not taking preemptive measures to make alternative arrangements to handle the crisis.
Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Upper House, Kharge said that the LPG crisis in the wake of the ongoing conflict in West Asia had caused widespread distress due to which the poor and vulnerable, middle class, ordinary households, restaurants, hostels, and commercial users are affected.
Kharge said that when the conflict in West Asia escalated, the government had issued an advisory to Indian citizens, and since that time, it knew that the energy supply would be affected.
Despite this, no preparations were made, and as a result, many sectors of the country are facing problems, he said. The crisis has exposed the government’s pathetic management and flawed foreign policy, the Congress chief added.
“The government very well knew a crisis was impending at the Strait of Hormuz. The situation would not have been that bad had advance planning and alternative arrangements for LPG imports…Many establishments have limited or completely halted their operations. Some are purchasing at exorbitant rates over Rs 5,000 per cylinder. Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri had claimed in the Lok Sabha that there is no LPG shortage and called for caution against rumours. But the ground reality proves the government’s claims wrong,” said the Congress leader.
He further stressed that the government must immediately take strict measures on the issue and ensure cylinders are available at affordable prices to the public as well as all small traders.
“Domestic availability and price stability is a serious issue. In every part of the country, people are suffering,” he added.
Responding to Kharge’s remarks, Union minister and Leader of the House JP Nadda said it was regrettable that even during the crisis, the Opposition, especially the Congress party, was doing politics on the issue. “They are instigating the peaceful people of the country…in a crisis situation, instead of standing with the country, they are trying to bring anarchy in the country. This is condemnable,” Nadda said.