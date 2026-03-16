Kolkata Diary | Bangladeshi national held for murder of Hadi

West Bengal Police’s Special Task Force has arrested a Bangladeshi national over the murder of Shariff Osman Hadi, a Bangladeshi political activist in Dhaka in December last year. Identified as Philip Sangma, the accused is suspected to be a key middleman who facilitated illegal border crossings. The arrest follows the interrogation of the primary suspects in the case, Faisal and Alamgir. The accused has confessed that they had illegally entered India from Bangladesh through the Meghalaya border with the help of Sangma. Bengal Police commandos conducted a raid on Saturday near the Shantipur Bypass area and took Sangma into custody.

Convocation for CU after six years’ gap

After a gap of six years, Calcutta University is set to hold its convocation inside the campus on March 23. A notification issued by the university on Saturday stated that the convocation would be held at the Centenary Auditorium on the College Street campus. Last time, the convocation was held in 2020 at the Nazrul Mancha in the southern part of the city. The new governor, R N Ravi, as an ex officio chancellor of the university, will preside over the convocation programme. The convocation address will be delivered by Suman Chakraborty, Director of the IIT Kharagpur. About 1,100 research scholars, who have completed their PhD between 2024 and 2026, will be awarded a degree.’