Locked doors, vanishing families: Bhayedi on the verge of becoming Uttarakhand’s next ghost village

DEHRADUN: Twenty-five years after the formation of Uttarakhand, the state faces a haunting reality: its once-vibrant mountain villages are rapidly turning into “ghost villages”.
Despite millions of rupees in government allocations and persistent policy initiatives, the tide of out-migration remains unchecked.
A stark example of this decline is Bhayedi, a village located just 12 kilometres from the Bageshwar district headquarters in the Kumaon region. Once home to 110 families, the village now struggles to sustain only 52.
Walking through Bhayedi, one is met with the unsettling silence of locked homes. Rusting padlocks hang on doors that have not been opened in years, while wild creepers and thickets have begun reclaiming courtyards and pathways. What were once bustling homes and active farmsteads are now crumbling remnants of the past.
The abandonment is palpable. Where villagers once walked, tall grass now lines the narrow paths — a grim testament to the thinning population. Local residents say migration has accelerated significantly over the past four to five decades, with the younger generation moving to urban centres in search of a better life.
The reasons for the exodus are systemic and deep-rooted. While basic infrastructure such as electricity and water reached the village in the early 1980s, development stalled thereafter.
“In the beginning, we had hope,” says Satish Kumar, a long-time resident. “But the development momentum simply faded. The lack of quality education, reliable healthcare, and sustainable employment forced people to leave. Many who went to the cities for work have now settled there permanently, with little intention of returning.”
The crisis is further compounded by the decline of agriculture. Once the backbone of the village economy, farming has become increasingly difficult and unrewarding.
“Wild animals are destroying our hard work,” explains Mohan Prakash, a local villager. “Even if someone wants to farm, the threat of wildlife damage and the lack of agricultural labour make it nearly impossible to sustain. If we could provide better education and employment opportunities right here in the village, we could stem this tide of migration.”
Village head Bhagwati Devi has issued a stark warning: without immediate and targeted intervention, the fate of Bhayedi is sealed.
“If education, healthcare and job opportunities are not prioritised in our rural belts, this problem will only grow,” she says. “Bhayedi is on the brink. If we do not act now to develop our villages, it won’t be long before this place becomes completely deserted, joining the growing list of ghost villages in our hills.”