Locked doors, vanishing families: Bhayedi on the verge of becoming Uttarakhand’s next ghost village

DEHRADUN: Twenty-five years after the formation of Uttarakhand, the state faces a haunting reality: its once-vibrant mountain villages are rapidly turning into “ghost villages”.

Despite millions of rupees in government allocations and persistent policy initiatives, the tide of out-migration remains unchecked.

A stark example of this decline is Bhayedi, a village located just 12 kilometres from the Bageshwar district headquarters in the Kumaon region. Once home to 110 families, the village now struggles to sustain only 52.

Walking through Bhayedi, one is met with the unsettling silence of locked homes. Rusting padlocks hang on doors that have not been opened in years, while wild creepers and thickets have begun reclaiming courtyards and pathways. What were once bustling homes and active farmsteads are now crumbling remnants of the past.

The abandonment is palpable. Where villagers once walked, tall grass now lines the narrow paths — a grim testament to the thinning population. Local residents say migration has accelerated significantly over the past four to five decades, with the younger generation moving to urban centres in search of a better life.

The reasons for the exodus are systemic and deep-rooted. While basic infrastructure such as electricity and water reached the village in the early 1980s, development stalled thereafter.

“In the beginning, we had hope,” says Satish Kumar, a long-time resident. “But the development momentum simply faded. The lack of quality education, reliable healthcare, and sustainable employment forced people to leave. Many who went to the cities for work have now settled there permanently, with little intention of returning.”