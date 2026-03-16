Mann: Pacts signed at summit to be reviewed after 6 months

MOHALI: Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the government will hold a review session after six months of the state investors’ summit, which concluded on Sunday.

The review session will assess the progress of the investment proposals and projects finalised during the summit. He assured industry leaders of full government support and incentives.

Addressing the entrepreneurs and business tycoons at Plaksha University on the concluding day of the three-day Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2026, the CM emphasised that the meet has created the right environment for industrial growth and will accelerate the state’s economic progress.

“Around 30 brainstorming sessions were conducted during the summit, which will go a long way in accelerating the economic growth of the state. Besides putting the state on a high growth trajectory, this summit will also help in creating new job opportunities for youth,” he said.