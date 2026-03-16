Modi sends ‘letter’ praise to Birla after no-trust win

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday commended Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for conducting the House proceedings with “dedication, patience, and impartiality”, saying that his actions would strengthen the country’s parliamentary democracy.

In a letter to Birla, the PM congratulated the members of the House for rejecting “political misconduct” by defeating the Opposition’s no-confidence motion brought against the Speaker. He said the resolution brought against the Speaker was driven by motives of self-interest and that certain individuals steeped in “dynastic mindset” want to confine democratic institutions within their own narrow spheres.

Expressing gratitude for the letter, Birla said the PM has always held an unwavering faith in the rules, procedures, and traditions of India’s parliamentary democracy.

In his letter, Modi said, “I listened attentively to the statement you (Speaker) delivered in the House following the defeat of the no-confidence motion. Your statement served as a profound and measured exposition of Indian parliamentary traditions and democratic propriety.”

The greatest strength of Indian democracy lies in its constitutional institutions, Modi said, adding Parliament stands as the supreme forum among these institutions. “Differences of opinion are inherent in a democracy. Indeed, it is the diversity of ideas that infuses democracy with vitality.