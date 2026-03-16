Modi sends ‘letter’ praise to Birla after no-trust win

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday commended Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for conducting the House proceedings with “dedication, patience, and impartiality”, saying that his actions would strengthen the country’s parliamentary democracy.
In a letter to Birla, the PM congratulated the members of the House for rejecting “political misconduct” by defeating the Opposition’s no-confidence motion brought against the Speaker. He said the resolution brought against the Speaker was driven by motives of self-interest and that certain individuals steeped in “dynastic mindset” want to confine democratic institutions within their own narrow spheres.
Expressing gratitude for the letter, Birla said the PM has always held an unwavering faith in the rules, procedures, and traditions of India’s parliamentary democracy.
In his letter, Modi said, “I listened attentively to the statement you (Speaker) delivered in the House following the defeat of the no-confidence motion. Your statement served as a profound and measured exposition of Indian parliamentary traditions and democratic propriety.”
The greatest strength of Indian democracy lies in its constitutional institutions, Modi said, adding Parliament stands as the supreme forum among these institutions. “Differences of opinion are inherent in a democracy. Indeed, it is the diversity of ideas that infuses democracy with vitality.
However, it is equally true that there exists a distinct demarcation between disagreement and disrespect,” the PM said. It is a matter of concern for all those who place their faith in democracy and its institutions that, at times, political disagreement appears to morph into a disregard for parliamentary decorum, Modi said. Such moments, he said, serve as a true test for the individual occupying the Chair.
In response, Birla said, “Your letter articulates those highest ethical values of public service that you have embodied throughout your long public life…You have always held a deep belief in the fundamental nature of Parliament-- dialogue, debate, and deliberation. You prioritise parliamentary proceedings above all else and strive to find solutions to every issue raised within the House.”
Rahul seeks Bharat Ratna for Kanshi Ram
In a letter to PM, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged him to confer the Bharat Ratna on BSP founder Kanshi Ram posthumously, saying this would honour the aspirations of millions who view him as a symbol of empowerment and hope. Gandhi said Kanshi Ram transformed the nature of Indian politics and through his movements, raised political awareness among Bahujans and the poor.