MP cracks down on LPG black marketing; 1,357 cylinders seized in raids across 1,025 locations

BHOPAL: Crackdown against the black marketing and hoarding of LPG cylinders has led to the seizure of 1,357 cylinders so far across Madhya Pradesh.

In compliance with the directions issued by the state government, teams of the food and civil supplies department, district administrations and the police have conducted raids at 1,025 locations across the state in the last few days, resulting in the seizure of 1,357 LPG cylinders.

A total of eight FIRs have been registered so far against those found prima facie involved in black marketing and hoarding of LPG cylinders.

A six-member committee has also been constituted at the state level to coordinate with oil companies regarding the availability of petrol, diesel, CNG, PNG and domestic LPG. This committee will maintain continuous oversight to ensure the uninterrupted supply of both commercial and domestic gas cylinders throughout the state.

Consumers utilising PNG (Piped Natural Gas) have been urged to refrain from booking LPG cylinders unnecessarily, according to an official statement from the Madhya Pradesh government.

While maintaining that there is adequate supply of petrol, diesel, domestic PNG and CNG, and that their supply will continue uninterrupted without any curtailment, the government said the operations of gas agencies, the timeliness of cylinder distribution and the status of consumer complaints are currently under review.