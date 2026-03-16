Navtej Sarna, Mamta Kalia among 24 authors honoured with Sahitya Akademi Awards 2025

NEW DELHI: Former diplomat and English author Navtej Sarna, acclaimed Hindi writer Mamta Kalia, noted novelist N Prabhakaran from Kerala, and Telugu poet Nandini Sidha Reddy are among the 24 authors selected for the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award 2025. Sarna has been recognised for his English novel Crimson Spring, while Kalia receives the award for her memoir Jeete Jee Allahabad. Prabhakaran will be honoured for his novel Maayaamanushyar, and Reddy for his poetry collection Animesha.

This year’s selections include eight poetry collections, four novels, six short story collections, two essays, one literary criticism, one autobiography, and two memoirs.

The announcement comes months after the academy cancelled a scheduled press conference in December 2025 to declare the awards.

“Sahitya Akademi is pleased to announce its annual awards for 24 Indian languages recognised by it. Eight books of poetry, four novels, six books of short stories, two essays, one literary criticism, one autobiography, and two memoirs have won the Sahitya Akademi Awards 2025,” the academy said in a statement.

Awardees will receive a casket containing an engraved copper plaque, a shawl, and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh at a ceremony on March 31, the academy added.