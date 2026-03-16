'Not against' any religion or individual: Maharashtra CM defends freedom of religion bill

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday defended the Maharashtra Dharma Swatantra Bill (Freedom of Religion Bill) 2026 amid stiff opposition, saying it was not against any religion or individual but aimed at tackling elements involved in religious conversions carried out through force, coercion or allurement.

Under the bill tabled in the state assembly, illegal conversions would attract a minimum of seven years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5 lakh, and a maximum of 10 years’ imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10 lakh.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that if the opposition thoroughly read the bill, they would find not a single objectionable provision in it. He said it was a good bill to protect victims who are coerced through forceful means and allurement.

The chief minister added that some people were opposing the bill only to appease their voters, adding that Maharashtra was not the first state to introduce such legislation.

“Why is the opposition making hue and cry? Is Maharashtra not the first state to pass this anti-conversion bill? Earlier, several states have done it, and even a non-BJP-ruled state, Tamil Nadu, has passed a similar bill. Therefore, I appeal and request the opposition, please do read the bill properly and support it in passing,” CM Fadnavis said.