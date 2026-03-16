'Not against' any religion or individual: Maharashtra CM defends freedom of religion bill

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday defended the Maharashtra Dharma Swatantra Bill (Freedom of Religion Bill) 2026 amid stiff opposition, saying it was not against any religion or individual but aimed at tackling elements involved in religious conversions carried out through force, coercion or allurement.
Under the bill tabled in the state assembly, illegal conversions would attract a minimum of seven years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5 lakh, and a maximum of 10 years’ imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10 lakh.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that if the opposition thoroughly read the bill, they would find not a single objectionable provision in it. He said it was a good bill to protect victims who are coerced through forceful means and allurement.
The chief minister added that some people were opposing the bill only to appease their voters, adding that Maharashtra was not the first state to introduce such legislation.
“Why is the opposition making hue and cry? Is Maharashtra not the first state to pass this anti-conversion bill? Earlier, several states have done it, and even a non-BJP-ruled state, Tamil Nadu, has passed a similar bill. Therefore, I appeal and request the opposition, please do read the bill properly and support it in passing,” CM Fadnavis said.
He said the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill was aimed at tackling practices carried out in the name of religion and conversion.
“If anyone wants to do the conversion, then there is a clear-cut process that has been laid down in the law. But it has been noticed that the conversion has been done by threatening, forceful, and illegal means, so this bill will help to take action against these people who are doing illegal conversion,” Fadnavis said.
“We also got the cases where the girls were lured and eloped and married. Later, it was noticed that the same girl was abandoned with her child. So in these cases, what should be done with the child and the victim girl? There are several such questions, but this bill will resolve all these issues in the legal framework,” he added.
According to the bill, any person, group or community intending to convert to another religion must issue a notice 60 days in advance to the authorities concerned, including the district collector, informing them of the proposed conversion.
The district collector will then publish the notice and seek suggestions and objections regarding the proposed conversion. If relatives of the person raise objections, the police have the authority to take action against those involved in illegal conversion.
The bill also states that if a case is filed under the law, the burden of proving innocence will lie with the accused if he or she claims to have been wrongly framed.
BJP minister Nitesh Rane said the bill would help stop incidents such as “Love Jihad” in Maharashtra.