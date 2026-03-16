Rajya Sabha polls: Voting underway for 11 seats from three states

The elections to 37 Rajya Sabha seats across ten states are being held on Monday. While 26 out of the 37 candidates have been elected unopposed the polls are being held for the remaining 11 candidates from Bihar, Odisha, and Haryana.

The voting began at 9:00 am and will continue till 4:00 pm. Counting of votes will start at 5:00 pm.

The voting is being held after seven seats fell vacant in Maharashtra, six in Tamil Nadu, five each in Bihar and West Bengal, four in Odisha, three in Assam, two each in Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Telangana, and one in Himachal Pradesh.

Bihar

Voting is underway for five Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar with five nominees from the ruling NDA and one from the opposition RJD contesting the biennial polls.

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar and BJP national president Nitin Nabin are among the NDA candidates.

The other three nominees from the ruling coalition are Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha, both sitting members of the Rajya Sabha, and BJP's Shivesh Kumar, who is seeking a berth in the Upper House of Parliament for the first time.

With numbers comfortably in favour of the NDA for four seats and marginally short for the fifth, the Opposition forced an election by fielding RJD's Amarendra Dhari Singh.

The NDA aims to win all five seats but needs support from three legislators from the opposition bench to achieve that.

The RJD-led Grand Alliance, meanwhile, is trying to ensure the victory of its lone candidate, who is seeking re-election. The party is banking heavily on the support of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), which has five MLAs.