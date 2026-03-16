Ramakrishna Sarada Mission denies link to 'monk' who shared dias with Mamata during SIR protests

KOLKATA: Serious controversy erupted over the identity of a person who shared the dais with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the sit-in protest organised by the ruling party at Esplanade Metro Channel last week against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

A man who was wearing a saffron dress claimed to be the president of the Minakhan Ramkrishna Sarada Mission in West Bengal.

He had shared the dais with CM on 6 March and made a strong protest against the SIR exercise in the state. He called himself a monk.

He also said he was the president of the Minakha Ramkrishna Sarada Mission for the past 14 years and highly appreciated Mamata for her crusade against the SIR process.

The ‘monk’ also claimed his name has been removed from the voters’ list despite all details being mentioned in the electoral rolls of 2002, SIR.

He had also claimed, saying, “I can produce several persons here at the dais who have been deleted from the final list of the post-SIR electoral rolls.”

Denying his claim, the Ramkrishna Sarada Mission, with its headquarters at Dakshineswar, has issued a public notice. “It has come to our notice, through certain concerned devotees and recent electronic media reports, that a Sannyasi (Monk) has publicly claimed himself to be the President of a ‘Minakha Ramkrishna Sarada Mission,” the notice states.