Row in Chhattisgarh Assembly after three students from Bijapur girls’ hostel found pregnant

RAIPUR: A shocking incident has emerged from a government-run Porta Cabin hostel in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, where three girls, including two minors, were found to be pregnant. The revelation has sparked concern within the district administration and the state education department, raising serious questions about the safety and supervision of students in government-run residential facilities.

However, the Government of Chhattisgarh has maintained that the facts are being misrepresented. State Education Minister Gajendra Yadav said the girls mentioned were not currently residents of the hostel.

According to preliminary reports, the pregnancies are estimated to be four to five months along. The girls were reportedly residing in the hostel while pursuing their studies when the matter came to light, triggering questions over how such a lapse in security and welfare could occur in a state-monitored institution.

After receiving information about the case, district authorities took serious note of the matter. A team of investigators is now examining the timeline of events and whether there was any negligence on the part of the hostel staff.