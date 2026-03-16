Six Ukrainians and one US citizen remanded in NIA custody for alleged terror activities

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken seven foreigners, including six Ukrainians and one US national, into custody for 11 days for questioning over alleged illegal entry into India and involvement in terror activities in the north-east, officials said on Monday.

A city court remanded the seven foreigners to NIA custody until March 27 after they were produced before the NIA court.

It is alleged that three Ukrainians were arrested in Delhi, three in Lucknow, and the US citizen in Kolkata.