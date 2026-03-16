TMC, BJP see advantage in ‘shorter’ Bengal polls

KOLKATA/NEW DELHI: The Assembly poll battle in West Bengal, one of the sensitive states for election violence, will take place in two phases next month, a sharp drop from the eight-phase voting held in 2021.

Most of the parties, except the ruling Trinamool Congress, had urged the Election Commission to conduct elections in one or two phases to prevent violence. The TMC has expressed displeasure over for the two-phase elections.

“In the 2021 assembly elections, BJP had demanded elections in eight phases though we had requested the EC to wrap it up in four phases in view of the Covid pandemic. This time, it will be held in two phases because of the BJP’s demand,” TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said. “BJP’s number of winning seats will come down to 27 this time from 77 they had won in 2021. We will come back again irrespective of the poll phases. TMC workers are always with people during their crisis,” he added.

Welcoming the EC announcement, Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said, “People will see a new government led by BJP in Bengal within a few days and we will run the government from the Writers’ Buildings, instead of Nabanna, state secretariat. We will implement all our schemes, including `3000 to women per month and implementation of DA of state government employees, within 42 days after the election results.”

CPI-M state secretary Md Salim said, “We will see whether the EC can hold elections without fear, favour and violence. We will keep watch on whether all dead voters are removed from the list and every genuine voters, including 60 lakh belong to logical discrepancies, are included in the electoral rolls.”