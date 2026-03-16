TMC MPs walk out of Rajya Sabha over EC's decision to remove Bengal's top bureaucrats

NEW DELHI: West Bengal's ruling party, Trinamool Congress, staged a day-long walkout from the Rajya Sabha on Monday, protesting the Election Commission's decision to remove the state's top bureaucrats, including Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravorty, barely hours after announcing the assembly poll schedule.

Raising the issue just before Zero Hour in the Upper House, AITC (All India Trinamool Congress) member Derek O'Brien condemned the poll panel's midnight move to reshuffle the state's top administrative hierarchy.

"In the dead of night, the chief secretary, the principal secretary and the home secretary have been removed by the EC. They have all the power to do it," O'Brien said, adding that his party was walking out for the day in protest.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, however, said that the Election Commission was a constitutional authority and that questioning its decisions on the floor of the House was neither appropriate nor productive.

"If every member wants to raise or question the decision of the constitutional authority, like the courts and EC, it is not wise. EC has separate power, and that power has been given to the authority," Rijiju said.