14 arrested for holding Iftar party on a boat in River Ganga in Varanasi

LUCKNOW: 14 Muslim youngsters were arrested by Kotwali police on Tuesday in Varanasi for allegedly conducting an Iftar party on Bajra and disposing of waste bones in Biryani into the River Ganga on Tuesday.

The video went viral on social media. Following the backlash, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s city president Rajat Jaiswal lodged a complaint at Kotwali police station against unidentified persons for hurting religious sentiments.

Acting swiftly, the police registered a case and arrested 14 people within eight hours of the submission of the complaint.

People observing the fast were invited to the ghats, where a large boat had been pre-booked. The group had the boat ride from Assi Ghat to Namo Ghat. During the journey, those fasting first offered namaz on the boat and then broke their fast with dates and fruits.

In another video of the same event, people on the boat were seen eating food from a large vessel.

Jaiswal said the Ganga was associated with faith for followers of Sanatan Dharma, with lakhs of devotees visiting daily to take achaman (a ritual sip of holy water). He termed the alleged act as “condemnable”.

A video of the incident was also submitted as evidence along with the complaint. He demanded strict action against those, including the boatman, involved in the incident and called for the cancellation of the boatman’s licence.

Meanwhile, the Varanasi Police acted swiftly in the case.

ACP Kotwali Vijay Pratap Singh said a complaint was received from Rajat Jaiswal, following which an FIR was registered.

Two police teams were formed, and raids were carried out to identify and arrest the accused. Further investigation is underway.