2016 Una flogging case: Court sentences five convicts to imprisonment of five years

GUJARAT: Ten years after the brutal public flogging of Dalit youths in Gujarat's Una, the Veraval Sessions Court on Tuesday convicted five key accused under the Atrocities Act and related IPC provisions, sentencing them to up to five years in prison.

However, most convicts have already spent over six years in jail and the ruling has effectively paved the way for their release.

The court, presided over by Sessions Judge JJ Pandya, convicted five persons and acquitted 35 others in the flogging case, while the case against a policeman was abated due to his death. The trial against a juvenile is pending.

Accused Ramesh Jadav, Rakesh Joshi, Pramod Goswami, Nagji Daya, and Balwant Goswami were held guilty of a premeditated assault that amounted to caste-based atrocity and unlawful confinement.

The conviction was secured primarily under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, along with multiple provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

Each of the five convicts has been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment under the Atrocities Act, accompanied by additional sentences of three years and two years under relevant IPC sections for related offences, all to run concurrently. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each convict, with a default clause of an additional ten days’ imprisonment.