Air India flight from New York diverted to Ireland, passengers to return Wednesday

NEW DELHI: The ordeal is set to continue for the 232 passengers and eight crew members currently in Ireland after their Air India flight from New York to Delhi was diverted there on Tuesday. Since the technical issues with flight AI 102 are still being addressed, Air India plans to send a special flight from India to Ireland on Wednesday to bring them back.

The special flight is scheduled to reach Shannon International Airport by the afternoon, with passengers expected to arrive at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) only by Wednesday night.

The flight was originally due to arrive at Terminal 3 by 7.30 pm on Monday, after a journey of 15 hours and 40 minutes from New York. When it eventually reaches IGIA on Wednesday night, it will have been delayed by nearly 50 hours. Air India has not provided exact departure or arrival times for the special flight.