Air India flight from New York diverted to Ireland, passengers to return Wednesday

NEW DELHI: The ordeal is set to continue for the 232 passengers and eight crew members currently in Ireland after their Air India flight from New York to Delhi was diverted there on Tuesday. Since the technical issues with flight AI 102 are still being addressed, Air India plans to send a special flight from India to Ireland on Wednesday to bring them back.
The special flight is scheduled to reach Shannon International Airport by the afternoon, with passengers expected to arrive at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) only by Wednesday night.
The flight was originally due to arrive at Terminal 3 by 7.30 pm on Monday, after a journey of 15 hours and 40 minutes from New York. When it eventually reaches IGIA on Wednesday night, it will have been delayed by nearly 50 hours. Air India has not provided exact departure or arrival times for the special flight.
Flight AI 102, operated by an Airbus A350-900, was diverted to Ireland after six hours in the air from JFK Airport. According to sources, “The pilots detected vibrations in the aircraft intermittently midair. They then decided to divert to the nearest available airport.” Air India described it as a precautionary landing.
An Air India source said, “Our passengers are comfortable in Ireland. We have accommodated them in hotels and are assisting them in every possible way.”
Engineers are still working to rectify the technical issue in the aircraft. “They have not yet resolved it and are on the job. If it is fixed, the passengers can return on the same aircraft. In any case, we are ready with a special flight to bring them back on Wednesday afternoon,” the source added.
Air India’s statement regarding the technical glitch yesterday said: “The aircraft is currently undergoing detailed technical inspections as per established safety protocols. While such precautionary diversions reflect our uncompromising commitment to safety, we regret the inconvenience and disruption caused to our guests.”