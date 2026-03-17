Assam Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigns ahead of polls, likely to join BJP

GUWAHATI: Assam Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned on Tuesday evening, dealing a significant blow to the party ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for April 9.

He is likely to join the ruling BJP on Wednesday and may contest the polls from a constituency in Guwahati.

Bordoloi addressed his brief resignation letter, dated March 17, to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

“With an overwhelming sense of sadness, I hereby tender my resignation from all posts, privileges, and the primary membership of the Indian National Congress,” the letter read.

The Congress described his resignation as “very unfortunate”. Subrata Borah, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Northeast in-charge of the OBC wing, said in a Facebook post, “He is the senior-most and most experienced leader of the Assam Congress at present.”

The exact reasons behind Bordoloi’s decision were not immediately clear. However, he had recently indicated that he might quit if Lahorighat MLA Asif Mohammad Nazar was renominated for the Assembly elections.