Assam opposition parties criticise short campaign window, announce candidates

GUWAHATI: Opposition parties Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Tuesday released their first and second lists of candidates respectively for the April 9 elections, with the AJP voicing concerns over the 12-day campaign period.

At a press conference, AJP general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan alleged that the Election Commission had scheduled a single-phase poll with a short campaign window to favour the ruling BJP.

“The regional parties will face significant challenges given the way the election schedule has been prepared. For a small party like ours, it will be very difficult to cover all the constituencies we are contesting,” Bhuyan said.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 26, while April 7 marks the end of the election campaign.

Criticising the single-phase polls, Bhuyan claimed that law and order issues existed even during multi-phase elections in the past.

“During previous multi-phase elections, polling in the first phase was held in Upper Assam. The BJP’s position there is weak, and they feared that if polls started in Upper Assam, anti-BJP sentiment could spread to other regions. To prevent this, a single-phase election was announced,” he alleged.