Census 2027 will provide improved data on people with disabilities in the country: Ramdas Athawale

NEW DELHI: The Census 2027, the first after the enactment of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, is a historic national opportunity to recognise all 21 categories of disabilities through trained enumeration and vastly improved data collection, said Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, on Tuesday.

Speaking at the launch of the first-ever handbook on ‘Disability for Parliamentarians,’ the minister said, the census will provide them with accurate and disaggregated data, which will enable the government to design far more targeted and effective interventions for persons with disabilities across the country.

The minister said the handbook will serve as a valuable guide for parliamentarians to strengthen inclusive policy making across the country.

Highlighting the steps taken by the government, Athawale said the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016 was a landmark reform that expanded recognition to 21 disabilities, shifted from a welfare-based to a rights-based approach, and aligned India with the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD).

“For the first time, the law explicitly recognised political barriers as a major obstacle for persons with disabilities,” he added.

The minister highlighted several flagship initiatives of the Narendra Modi government, including the Accessible India Campaign, the Unique Disability ID (UDID) portal, skill development programmes under PM-DAKSH, and focused efforts under Ayushman Bharat, that are steadily mainstreaming persons with disabilities in the national development journey.