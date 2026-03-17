Census 2027 will provide improved data on people with disabilities in the country: Ramdas Athawale

NEW DELHI: The Census 2027, the first after the enactment of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, is a historic national opportunity to recognise all 21 categories of disabilities through trained enumeration and vastly improved data collection, said Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, on Tuesday.
Speaking at the launch of the first-ever handbook on ‘Disability for Parliamentarians,’ the minister said, the census will provide them with accurate and disaggregated data, which will enable the government to design far more targeted and effective interventions for persons with disabilities across the country.
The minister said the handbook will serve as a valuable guide for parliamentarians to strengthen inclusive policy making across the country.
Highlighting the steps taken by the government, Athawale said the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016 was a landmark reform that expanded recognition to 21 disabilities, shifted from a welfare-based to a rights-based approach, and aligned India with the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD).
“For the first time, the law explicitly recognised political barriers as a major obstacle for persons with disabilities,” he added.
The minister highlighted several flagship initiatives of the Narendra Modi government, including the Accessible India Campaign, the Unique Disability ID (UDID) portal, skill development programmes under PM-DAKSH, and focused efforts under Ayushman Bharat, that are steadily mainstreaming persons with disabilities in the national development journey.
Athawale said the launch of the handbook and the roundtable, which included several parliamentarians, will further mainstream the discourse on disability rights and inclusive policy making in parliament and public life, making the event an important milestone in India’s journey towards an inclusive and Viksit Bharat.
Reaffirming the government’s vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas,” the minister assured that every initiative will continue to ensure no citizen is left behind.
The handbook, ‘Beyond the Visible: A Handbook on Disability Inclusion for Parliamentarians,’ prepared by the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP), has been developed to support lawmakers in understanding the status of disability in India.
According to Arman Ali, Executive Director, NCPEDP, said, “The Handbook is a commitment to ensure that parliamentarians become active partners in breaking every barrier faced by persons with disabilities. This book will help translate the RPwD Act into real legislative action and make inclusion a lived reality in Indian democracy.”
Ali expressed concern over the current state of health coverage, noting that a recent NCPEDP survey revealed that over 80% of persons with disabilities lack any health insurance, mainly due to high premiums, exclusion of disability-related treatments, and denial of coverage.
“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of inclusive healthcare, schemes like Ayushman Bharat must explicitly cover persons with disabilities and provide comprehensive, lifelong support, including assistive devices, rehabilitation, and disability-specific care. The government is committed to removing these barriers so that no person with disability faces catastrophic out-of-pocket expenses,” he added.
Jebi Mather, MP, Rajya Sabha, said: “This handbook will go a long way in sensitizing us towards the language we use for disabled people as well as how to raise questions during Zero Hour.”
The Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016 enshrines the right of persons with disabilities to equal access, participation, and opportunity.
However, the handbook said, despite progressive legislation and constitutional protection, several challenges continue to persist for persons with disabilities.
Among these, three issues remain particularly pressing, which includes accessibility; access to inclusive health coverage; access to higher education; employment and lack of disaggregated data.
The handbook said Census 2027 provides an opportunity to collect accurate data on disability.
It also said that the manual aims to support legislators in addressing these gaps through informed and inclusive policymaking. "Ensuring the rights, representation, and participation of persons with disabilities is essential to building a more equitable and inclusive Bharat."
The handbook also highlighted that political inclusion and participation of persons with disabilities is essential - not only for ensuring their voices are heard, but also for affirming their position as equal citizens with rights, rather than as passive recipients of charity or welfare.
“Persons with disabilities must have a seat at the table-at all tables-especially those where decisions are made that shape policies, systems, and societies that directly affect their lives,” the handbook said.