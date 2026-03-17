Chandigarh Diary | Mann calls out Centre’s ‘paradox for gangsters’

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann questions the Centre’s “double standards” on gangsters, accusing it of providing “VIP treatment” to the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Speaking to reporters on completion of four years of the AAP government in Punjab, Mann said the Centre was concerned about Bishnoi’s safety. He added, the Union Home Ministry had issued an order that Bishnoi can’t be questioned by investigating agencies anywhere except in the Gujarat jail. “Union Home Minister spoke about the gangsters during his Punjab visit, but Bishnoi is being given VIP facilities in Sabarmati jail in Gujarat. Such “double standards” will not work, he said.
Shah puts a lid on langar ensuring crowd attention
During Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s maiden “Badlav Rally” at Killi Chahlan village in Moga district, the local BJP leadership seemed more focused on the langar than the podium, with stage managers constantly inviting people to eat. A Punjab BJP leader who was managing the stage even assured the crowd that there was enough food in the community service kitchen and that it would continue even after the rally. This distraction prompted an intervention from the Home Minister himself. Before beginning his address, he asked the organisers from the stage to temporary halt the community kitchen service.
AAP leaders’ Code Blue attire get Speaker praise
During the budget session of the Punjab Assembly which concluded recently, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhawan complimented cabinet ministers Sanjeev Arora and Aman Arora for being well-dressed. Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora arrived sporting a striking royal blue kurta-pyjama paired with a matching jacket, and AAP Punjab president Aman Arora also donned a blue jacket one day. Sandhawan asked Sanjeev to stand up and show his attire. “It is Speaker Saab’s greatness that he sees the good in us,” he replied in a light-hearted moment. Referring to Aman Arora, the speaker asked, ”Do you two decide every day what to wear?”
Harpreet Bajwa
Our correspondent in Chandigarh
hsbajwa73@gmail.com