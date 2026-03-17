Chandigarh Diary | Mann calls out Centre’s ‘paradox for gangsters’

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann questions the Centre’s “double standards” on gangsters, accusing it of providing “VIP treatment” to the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Speaking to reporters on completion of four years of the AAP government in Punjab, Mann said the Centre was concerned about Bishnoi’s safety. He added, the Union Home Ministry had issued an order that Bishnoi can’t be questioned by investigating agencies anywhere except in the Gujarat jail. “Union Home Minister spoke about the gangsters during his Punjab visit, but Bishnoi is being given VIP facilities in Sabarmati jail in Gujarat. Such “double standards” will not work, he said.

Shah puts a lid on langar ensuring crowd attention

During Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s maiden “Badlav Rally” at Killi Chahlan village in Moga district, the local BJP leadership seemed more focused on the langar than the podium, with stage managers constantly inviting people to eat. A Punjab BJP leader who was managing the stage even assured the crowd that there was enough food in the community service kitchen and that it would continue even after the rally. This distraction prompted an intervention from the Home Minister himself. Before beginning his address, he asked the organisers from the stage to temporary halt the community kitchen service.