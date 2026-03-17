Counting halted in Haryana on Congress complaint

CHANDIGARH: The counting of ballots for the two Rajya Sabha seats of Haryana faced delays after both BJP and Congress lodged complaints with Election Commission of India about “vote secrecy violations”.

The voting concluded in the evening with 88 MLAs casting their votes, even as the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) with two MLAs chose to abstain from voting.

Haryana cabinet Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi told reporters that the BJP had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission alleging a “violation of vote secrecy” involving two Congress MLAs.

On the other hand, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written a letter to the poll body alleging ‘interference’ in the Rajya Sabha polls in Haryana. “EC’s permission is a must before starting the counting,’’ said LoP and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Also, Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal said the Congress was set to win the Rajya Sabha seat in Haryana.