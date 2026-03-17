Declaration of faith in Sanatana Dharma mandatory for pilgrims at upcoming Char Dham Yatra

DEHRADUN: In a significant policy shift aimed at preserving the sanctity of its revered shrines, the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has announced stringent new guidelines for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra. Among the most notable directives is the mandate for visitors to submit an affidavit declaring their faith in Sanatana Dharma, a move that will apply to all pilgrims, regardless of public profile.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, BKTC President Hemant Dwivedi said the committee is finalizing a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to enforce a ban on the entry of non-Sanatanis into the Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines, as well as 45 other associated temples.

When specifically asked if high-profile visitors, such as Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan—who has frequented the Kedarnath shrine in the past—would be subject to these new rules, Dwivedi replied in the affirmative.

"If Sara Ali Khan visits Kedarnath this year, she will have to submit an affidavit stating that she has faith in Sanatana Dharma and is influenced by Sanatana culture," Dwivedi stated. "The new system will apply to everyone equally, without exception, ensuring that the sanctity of the temple premises is maintained."

The committee has constituted a sub-committee to draft the legal framework for these affidavits. This decision follows a review of historical traditions and guidelines dating back to the time of Adi Shankaracharya, aiming to re-establish norms of entry for the shrines.