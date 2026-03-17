Declaration of faith in Sanatana Dharma mandatory for pilgrims at upcoming Char Dham Yatra

DEHRADUN: In a significant policy shift aimed at preserving the sanctity of its revered shrines, the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has announced stringent new guidelines for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra. Among the most notable directives is the mandate for visitors to submit an affidavit declaring their faith in Sanatana Dharma, a move that will apply to all pilgrims, regardless of public profile.
Addressing the media on Tuesday, BKTC President Hemant Dwivedi said the committee is finalizing a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to enforce a ban on the entry of non-Sanatanis into the Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines, as well as 45 other associated temples.
When specifically asked if high-profile visitors, such as Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan—who has frequented the Kedarnath shrine in the past—would be subject to these new rules, Dwivedi replied in the affirmative.
"If Sara Ali Khan visits Kedarnath this year, she will have to submit an affidavit stating that she has faith in Sanatana Dharma and is influenced by Sanatana culture," Dwivedi stated. "The new system will apply to everyone equally, without exception, ensuring that the sanctity of the temple premises is maintained."
The committee has constituted a sub-committee to draft the legal framework for these affidavits. This decision follows a review of historical traditions and guidelines dating back to the time of Adi Shankaracharya, aiming to re-establish norms of entry for the shrines.
Beyond the affidavit mandate, the BKTC is cracking down on the use of mobile phones within the temple precincts to manage the surging crowds and maintain decorum.
"We are enforcing a complete ban on mobile phones within a 50 to 60-meter radius of the Badrinath and Kedarnath temples," Dwivedi announced. "Crucially, this rule is not restricted to devotees; it applies equally to temple committee officials and all rights-holders (hak-hakookdhari). The era of unrestricted photography inside the sanctum sanctorum is over."
To accommodate pilgrims who wish to capture their memories, the committee plans to designate specific areas outside the restricted zone for photography, ensuring that religious conduct remains the primary focus near the inner shrines.
Despite these new regulatory hurdles, the enthusiasm for this year’s pilgrimage remains at an all-time high. Official data indicates that the online registration process, which opened on March 6, has seen a historic surge in interest.
In just the first 11 days of registration, over 6.17 lakh devotees have registered for the yatra. The breakdown reveals a massive influx of interest for the individual dhams: over 2.06 lakh registrations for Kedarnath, 1.82 lakh for Badrinath, 1.15 lakh for Gangotri, and 1.13 lakh for Yamunotri.
As the state gears up for the season, the BKTC’s measures signal a shift toward stricter governance of temple spaces. By combining the push for digital discipline with the enforcement of traditional religious identity protocols, the committee aims to balance the logistical challenge of managing millions of pilgrims with the spiritual integrity of the Himalayan shrines.