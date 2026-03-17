EC orders major bureaucratic reshuffle ahead of 2026 polls; Bengal sees maximum transfers

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India has ordered a major reshuffle of senior Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers across three poll-bound states, West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

According to officials, at least 27 officers have been transferred and given new postings with immediate effect. The Commission has directed that compliance reports confirming that transferred officers have assumed charge be submitted by 11 am on Wednesday.

West Bengal, which will vote across 294 Assembly constituencies, witnessed the largest reshuffle, with 19 officers transferred. The poll body ordered the posting of six senior IPS officers at the ranks of Additional Director General (ADG), Inspector General of Police (IGP), and Commissioners of Police.